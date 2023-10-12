Apollo-owned vehicle to buy Wagamama-owner Restaurant Group for $623.4 mln

Adds deal details in paragraphs 2,3

Oct 12 (Reuters) - An Apollo Global APO.N-owned and managed vehicle will acquire Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group RTN.L for 506 million pounds ($623.44 million) in cash, the companies said on Thursday.

Under the terms of the deal, The Restaurant Group (TRG) shareholders will get 65 pence for each share held, which represents a premium of about 34% to the stock's last closing price.

The company's directors have unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the deal, which has an enterprise value of 701 million pounds.

Over the past year, TRG, which owns the popular Japanese chain Wagamama, has struggled with financial losses. It said in September Chairman Ken Hanna would step down after months of pressure from activist investors to change management and improve profitability.

It agreed to sell its loss-making Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito brands to Cafe Rouge owner Big Table Group last month in a bid to bolster margins and cut debt.

In a statement, private equity firm Apollo said it believes that the development of TRG will be best served as a private business, with access to capital and the benefit of a long-term investment approach.

