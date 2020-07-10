Apollo-owned cloud company Rackspace files for U.S. IPO

July 10 (Reuters) - Cloud services firm Rackspace Technology Inc, owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Friday.

Rackspace did not specify the size of the offering in the paperwork. (https://bit.ly/2W2edQQ)

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

