Apollo-owned Aspen Insurance files for US IPO

Adds details on IPO filing and background in paragraphs 2-4

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo-owned Aspen Insurance on Wednesday filed its paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing showed.

The company did not disclose details about the size of the offering, but is reportedly targeting a $4 billion valuation.

Goldman Sachs GS.N and Citigroup C.N are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Aspen went private in 2019, after funds affiliated to Apollo Global Management APO.N agreed to buy it in an all-cash deal valued at $2.6 billion.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil and Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((ArasuKannagi.Basil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.