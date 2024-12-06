Apollo, other PE suitors vying for GFL Environmental unit, Bloomberg says

Investment firms Apollo Global Management (APO), EQT AB and Stonepeak are among suitors vying to acquire GFL Environmental’s (GFL) environmental services business, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg’s Gillian Tan and Paula Sambo. The private equity firms have discussed financing options with potential lenders ahead of a bid deadline this month, though no final decision has been made and the firms could opt against pursuing a deal, the sources said.

