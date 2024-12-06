News & Insights

Stocks
APO

Apollo, other PE suitors vying for GFL Environmental unit, Bloomberg says

December 06, 2024 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Investment firms Apollo Global Management (APO), EQT AB and Stonepeak are among suitors vying to acquire GFL Environmental’s (GFL) environmental services business, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg’s Gillian Tan and Paula Sambo. The private equity firms have discussed financing options with potential lenders ahead of a bid deadline this month, though no final decision has been made and the firms could opt against pursuing a deal, the sources said.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GFL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO
GFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.