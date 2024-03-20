News & Insights

Apollo offers $11 billion for Paramount's Hollywood studio, WSJ reports

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON

March 20, 2024 — 02:40 pm EDT

Written by Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N has offered $11 billion for Paramount Global's PARA.O Hollywood studio, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Paramount's shares rose 4% following the news.

Paramount has been restructuring some of its businesses and has invited takeover interest, according to previous media reports and filings.

Apollo had also reached out to a special committee formed by Paramount about a possible takeover or asset purchases, Axios news had reported earlier in March.

