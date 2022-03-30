Apollo No Longer Evaluating Cash Offer For Pearson

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) and its subsidiaries, on Wednesday, stated that Apollo has been unable to reach agreement with the board of Pearson (PSO, PSON.L) as to the terms of an offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Pearson plc. As a result, Apollo confirmed that it does not intend to make an offer for Pearson.

Separately, the Board of Pearson confirmed that, on 28 March 2022, it received a third proposal from Apollo regarding a possible cash offer at 870 pence per share. Including the previously announced fiscal 2021 dividend of 14.2 pence per share, the total value of the third proposal was 884.2 pence per share. The Board of Pearson unanimously rejected the third proposal. The third proposal followed two previous proposals from Apollo which were unanimously rejected by the Board of Pearson.

