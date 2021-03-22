US Markets
Apollo names ex-SEC chief Clayton as non-executive chairman

Apollo Global Management Inc on Monday appointed former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief Jay Clayton as non-executive chairman of its board and said Co-Founder Marc Rowan will formally assume the role of chief executive officer.

Rowan was appointed as Apollo's CEO after Co-Founder Leon Black stepped down from the post in January, following an independent review of his ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

