Apollo, Motive, And Franklin Templeton Invest In CAIS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CAIS announced a $225 million round of funding led by Apollo (APO) and Motive Partners, with additional investment from Franklin Templeton (BEN), which values CAIS at more than $1 billion. The new investment accelerates CAIS's mission to modernize how financial advisors access alternative investments.

Blythe Masters, Founding Partner of Motive, and Andrew Gosden, Managing Director in Financial Services & Strategy at Apollo, will join CAIS's board.

CAIS is an alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to, and education about, alternative investment funds and products.

