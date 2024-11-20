Apollo Minerals Plans Major Share Issue

Apollo Minerals Limited (AU:AON) has released an update.

Apollo Minerals Limited is set to issue over 232 million new ordinary shares in a non-renounceable pro rata offer. This strategic move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector, as it expands the company’s capital base. The offer is scheduled to close on December 17, 2024, with the new shares issued by December 24, 2024.

