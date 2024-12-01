Apollo Minerals Launches Entitlements Offer to Raise Capital

Apollo Minerals Limited (AU:AON) has released an update.

Apollo Minerals Limited has commenced its Entitlements Offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase one new share for every three shares they own at a price of $0.014. This offer, which aims to raise approximately $3.25 million, is available to shareholders in select countries and will remain open until December 17, 2024. Interested investors have the option to apply for additional shares beyond their entitlement.

