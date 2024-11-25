Apollo Minerals Announces Share Entitlement Offer

Apollo Minerals Limited (AU:AON) has released an update.
Apollo Minerals Limited is launching a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement issue, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase one new share for every three existing ones at $0.014 per share, aiming to raise approximately $3.25 million. The offer is structured to maintain existing shareholder control unless there is a shortfall, in which case some dilution may occur. This strategic move could pique interest among investors considering the potential impact on shareholder distribution and market dynamics.
