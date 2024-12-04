Apollo Minerals Advances Gold Exploration with Promising Discoveries

Apollo Minerals Limited (AU:AON) has released an update.
Apollo Minerals Limited is making significant strides in gold exploration, uncovering promising large-scale, near-surface gold systems in a 12km long untested greenstone belt with historical high-grade production. The company fully owns the project, which spans 1,380km² and benefits from government support and positive mining incentives. With an experienced leadership team and impressive early exploration results, Apollo Minerals is positioned to realize substantial value in the gold sector.
