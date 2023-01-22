Apollo Medical Issues Statement On Mass Shooting In Monterey Park, Calif

(RTTNews) - Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) released a statement regarding the mass shooting incident that took place in Monterey Park, Calif., the evening of January 21, 2023. Current reports state that 10 people were killed, and at least 10 more were injured.

In response to the tragedy, Kenneth Sim, Chairman of the Board, and Co-Chief Executive Officers Thomas Lam and Brandon Sim said, "We are heartbroken and saddened to learn about the devastating acts of violence that occurred in our community last night, the eve of the Lunar New Year."

The company noted that its local immediate access centers will continue to operate during normal business hours 7 days a week to serve patients in this time of need.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.