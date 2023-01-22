Markets
AMEH

Apollo Medical Issues Statement On Mass Shooting In Monterey Park, Calif

January 22, 2023 — 07:30 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) released a statement regarding the mass shooting incident that took place in Monterey Park, Calif., the evening of January 21, 2023. Current reports state that 10 people were killed, and at least 10 more were injured.

In response to the tragedy, Kenneth Sim, Chairman of the Board, and Co-Chief Executive Officers Thomas Lam and Brandon Sim said, "We are heartbroken and saddened to learn about the devastating acts of violence that occurred in our community last night, the eve of the Lunar New Year."

The company noted that its local immediate access centers will continue to operate during normal business hours 7 days a week to serve patients in this time of need.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMEH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.