Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. One bright shining star stock has been Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH), which is 553% higher than three years ago. In more good news, the share price has risen 63% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Apollo Medical Holdings was able to grow its EPS at 21% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 87% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 72.19.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:AMEH Earnings Per Share Growth November 20th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Apollo Medical Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Apollo Medical Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 512%. That's better than the annualized TSR of 87% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Apollo Medical Holdings on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Apollo Medical Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Apollo Medical Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

