Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Apollo Medical Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$100m ÷ (US$951m - US$185m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Apollo Medical Holdings has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Healthcare industry average of 10% it's much better. NasdaqCM:AMEH Return on Capital Employed September 2nd 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Apollo Medical Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Apollo Medical Holdings' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Apollo Medical Holdings. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 155%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Apollo Medical Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Apollo Medical Holdings has. And a remarkable 109% total return over the last three years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Apollo Medical Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

While Apollo Medical Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

