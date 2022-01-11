Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Apollo Medical Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Apollo Medical Holdings had debt of US$184.0m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$235.6m over a year. However, it does have US$333.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$149.3m.

How Strong Is Apollo Medical Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:AMEH Debt to Equity History January 11th 2022

According to the last reported balance sheet, Apollo Medical Holdings had liabilities of US$116.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$222.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$333.3m and US$82.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$76.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Apollo Medical Holdings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Apollo Medical Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Apollo Medical Holdings grew its EBIT by 86% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Apollo Medical Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Apollo Medical Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Apollo Medical Holdings recorded free cash flow worth 54% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Apollo Medical Holdings has net cash of US$149.3m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 86% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Apollo Medical Holdings's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Apollo Medical Holdings you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

