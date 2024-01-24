Apollo Medical Holdings Names Brandon Sim CEO, Chan Basho COO

(RTTNews) - Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Brandon Sim as the President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 19.

Sim is the co-CEO of the company and will be succeeding Thomas Lam who is retiring as president and co-CEO. Lam will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Chan Basho the current Chief Financial Officer of the company will also assume the role of Chief Operating Officer effective January 19.

Dinesh Kumar will be joining the healthcare company as its Chief Medical Officer, effective January 23.

In pre-market activity, Apollo Medical shares are trading at $36.30, down 1.41% on the Nasdaq.

