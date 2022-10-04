Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock dropped 3.2% this week, offering solace to those who sold earlier in the year

Despite the fact that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMEH) value has dropped 3.2% in the last week insiders who sold US$9.3m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Given that the average selling price of US$37.00 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apollo Medical Holdings

The Director, Linda Marsh, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.3m worth of shares at a price of US$37.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$39.23. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 48% of Linda Marsh's holding. Linda Marsh was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:AMEH Insider Trading Volume October 4th 2022

Does Apollo Medical Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Apollo Medical Holdings insiders own about US$807m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Apollo Medical Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Apollo Medical Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Apollo Medical Holdings insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Apollo Medical Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

