Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) insiders may have anticipated weakness, ditched US$2.7m worth of stock even though prices were low

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock price has dropped 3.9% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$2.7m in stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$25.65 is still lower than the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apollo Medical Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Adrian Vazquez, sold US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$24.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$90.79, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 21% of Adrian Vazquez's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Apollo Medical Holdings shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:AMEH Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Apollo Medical Holdings insiders own 48% of the company, currently worth about US$2.0b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Apollo Medical Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Apollo Medical Holdings insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Apollo Medical Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Apollo Medical Holdings you should know about.

