Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 105%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.7% to hit US$180m. Apollo Medical Holdings also reported a statutory profit of US$0.45, which was an impressive 105% above what the analyst had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimate suggests is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:AMEH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the latest results, Apollo Medical Holdings' single analyst are now forecasting revenues of US$695.5m in 2021. This would be a modest 4.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 55% to US$0.94. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been anticipated revenues of US$703.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.93 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analyst has updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 17% to US$27.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystare reflecting the predictability of Apollo Medical Holdings' earnings by assigning a price premium.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Apollo Medical Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 4.6% increase next year well below the historical 21%p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Apollo Medical Holdings is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analyst holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Apollo Medical Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.