Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) closed the most recent trading day at $28.35, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 70%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $264.4 million, up 35.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.59 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.91.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.