Apollo Medical Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMEH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.52, changing hands as high as $37.53 per share. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMEH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMEH's low point in its 52 week range is $26.89 per share, with $58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.23.

