Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.21, changing hands as low as $34.11 per share. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMEH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMEH's low point in its 52 week range is $28.865 per share, with $40.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.