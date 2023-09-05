Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.07, changing hands as low as $31.14 per share. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 16.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMEH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMEH's low point in its 52 week range is $26.89 per share, with $44.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.76.

