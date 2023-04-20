Markets
Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

April 20, 2023 — 11:54 am EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.78, changing hands as low as $37.47 per share. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMEH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AMEH's low point in its 52 week range is $26.89 per share, with $58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.48.

