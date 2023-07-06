Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) Price Target Increased by 9.86% to 53.04

The average one-year price target for Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) has been revised to 53.04 / share. This is an increase of 9.86% from the prior estimate of 48.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.44 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.45% from the latest reported closing price of 30.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Medical Holdings. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMEH is 0.10%, a decrease of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 21,356K shares. The put/call ratio of AMEH is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,861K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,931K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 16.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,335K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 26.87% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,114K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 28.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 841K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 787K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 18.57% over the last quarter.

Apollo Medical Holdings Background Information

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, ApolloMed operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

