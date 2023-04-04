US Markets
APO

Apollo makes sweetened $2.1 bln offer for Britain's Wood Group

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 04, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

April 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Management said on Tuesday it has made a final and sweetened possible offer to buy John Wood Group WG.L for 1.66 billion pounds ($2.08 billion) in cash, after the British oilfield services and engineering firm rejected four proposals previously.

The latest proposal values Wood at a final price of 240 pence per share, a 20% premium to the first proposal Apollo had submitted on Jan. 11.

Apollo said Wood Group had privately rejected the group's previous proposal, its fourth possible offer worth about 1.64 billion pounds, that the firm had made on March 6.

($1 = 0.7997 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.