Oil
AAWW

Apollo-led group to take Atlas Air private in over $3 bln deal

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Air-freight company Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to be bought by an investor group led by private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc in a deal valued at $3.2 billion.

Adds premium, other details

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Air-freight company Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc AAWW.O said on Thursday it had agreed to be bought by an investor group led by private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N in a deal valued at $3.2 billion.

The offer of $102.50 per share represents a 35% premium to Atlas Air's closing price on Friday, before media reports on the deal.

Atlas Air offers air leasing services that customers can use to ship perishables, heavy construction equipment or passengers. The Purchase, New York-based company counts Boeing Co BA.N, FedEx Corp FDX.N and MotoGP among its customers, according to its website.

Airlines' fortunes have improved as pent-up demand for travel prompts customers to step out of the pandemic bubble, but the industry has been battling inflation pressures and staff shortages in a tight labor market.

This year's rout in equities and a drop in stock valuations has offered private equity firms an opportunity to buy companies on the cheap. Such firms were the chief driver of global dealmaking in the first half of the year, even as M&A slowed due to hostile market conditions.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter 2023, Atlas said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAWW APO BA FDX

Other Topics

Commodities Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular