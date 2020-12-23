US Markets
Apollo-led group to buy stake in AB InBev's U.S. container plants for $3 bln

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N said on Wednesday a group of institutional investors led by the private-equity firm would buy a 49.9% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev's ABI.BR U.S.-based metal container plants for about $3 billion.

