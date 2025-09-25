Apollo Launches Three Evergreen ELTIFs to Broaden Private Markets Access

Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO has received regulatory approval to launch three evergreen, semi-liquid European Long-Term Investment Funds (“ELTIFs”). The launch will further broaden access to institutional-quality private markets for individual investors across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Details of the Launch by APO

The new funds, Apollo European Private Credit ELTIF (AEPC ELTIF), Apollo Global Diversified Credit ELTIF (AGDC ELTIF), and Apollo Global Private Markets ELTIF (AGPM ELTIF), have been authorized by Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier and will operate under the updated ELTIF 2.0 regime.

Apollo’s three new ELTIFs bring a distinct investment focus. The AEPC will seek steady income by originating primarily first-lien, senior-secured loans to large-cap and upper-middle-market European companies. The AGDC will take a flexible, multi-asset approach to private credit, allocating across sectors, such as direct lending and asset-backed finance, to capture diverse income opportunities.

Further, the AGPM is designed to generate long-term capital growth through investments in private companies worldwide, including secondaries and co-investments accessed through Apollo’s extensive global network.

APO’s ETLIF Launch Broadens Private Markets Access

With the additions, Apollo’s Luxembourg platform now features eight evergreen products, further strengthening its Global Wealth business. The expansion follows a strong first half in 2025, during which the division attracted $9 billion in inflows across 18 strategies, highlighting rising investor demand for diversified private markets solutions.

This expanded platform strengthens the company’s ability to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions and turnkey access points to institutional-grade private markets strategies for eligible investors across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, in compliance with local regulations.

The launch will also offer individual investors greater access to Apollos' private markets expertise through personalized, evergreen formats and broader distribution channels.

Veronique Fournier, Head of EMEA Global Wealth, stated, “With these three new ELTIFs, we continue to bring the best of Apollo’s investing expertise to wealth investors in Europe and around the world, in product formats tailored to their needs.

Fournier added, “In our Global Wealth business, we continue to expand our holistic suite of solutions to meet growing demand from investors seeking to build diversified portfolios with meaningful private markets exposure.”

APO’s Prior Efforts to Boost Private Markets Access

Over recent years, Apollo has scaled its Global Wealth business, providing access to private markets strategies via Luxembourg-based SICAV structures. It has consistently built a multi-asset private markets platform, spanning private credit, direct lending, asset-backed finance, private equity, secondaries, and co-investments.

APO has also formed partnerships to strengthen its private markets capabilities, particularly in Europe and Asia. In 2024, Apollo inked a deal with Citigroup C for a subsidiary of Citigroup and certain affiliates of Apollo to establish a revolutionary $25-billion private credit, direct lending program. The program initially focused on North America, potentially expanding to additional geographies. Both APO and C expect the program to finance $25 billion in debt opportunities over the next several years, including corporate and financial sponsor transactions.

In the same year, Apollo and its affiliates announced their partnership with State Street's STT asset management business, State Street Global Advisors. The APO and STT partnership is aimed at enhancing investors' accessibility to private markets opportunities.

Final Words on Apollo

The launch of three ELTIFs highlights Apollo’s commitment to making private markets more accessible to a broader range of investors. By expanding its evergreen Luxembourg platform and leveraging the flexibility of the ELTIF 2.0 framework, the company is well-positioned to capture rising demand for alternative investments while deepening its global wealth footprint.

The company’s prior efforts have been centered on creating scalable, diversified, and accessible private market solutions, positioning the firm as a leader in bringing institutional-quality opportunities to global wealth and institutional clients.

