Apollo launches platform to make large loans - WSJ

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 6 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N is creating a $12 billion platform to provide companies with loans of about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing company executives.

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co is the lead backer of the venture, the report said, adding that Apollo plans to pull in additional capital from other investors.

Apollo Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

