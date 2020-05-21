Apollo Investment Q4 Results Beat View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) reported that its fourth-quarter net investment income rose to $38.79 million from $32.55 million in the prior year.

Net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.59 compared to $0.47 prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Loss per share was $2.22 compared to earnings per share of $0.46 in the previous year. Total investment income for the quarter grew to $71.60 million from $61.41 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $69.98 million for the quarter.

On May 20, 2020, the company declared a distribution of $0.45 per share, payable on July 8, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2020.

