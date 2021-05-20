Markets
Apollo Investment Q4 Net Investment Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Specialty finance company Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) on Thursday posted net investment income of $25.6 million or $0.39 per share in the fourth quarter, lower than $38.8 million or $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company's total investment income declined to $50.8 million from $71.6 million in the same period last year.

Apollo Investment's net asset value per share rose to $15.88 from $15.70 in the prior-year quarter.

The company's Board of Directors have declared a distribution of $0.31 per share payable on July 7 to shareholders of record as of June 17. Apollo Investment also declared a supplemental distribution of $0.05 per share payable on July 7 as well.

