Apollo Investment Q4 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on May 20, 2022, to discuss Q4 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.apolloic.com

To listen to the call, dial (866) 342-8591 (US) or (203) 518-9713 (International), Conference ID: AINVQ422.

For a replay call, dial (800) 688-9459 (US) or (402) 220-1373 (International).

