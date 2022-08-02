Apollo Investment Q1 EPS Down, Net Investment Income Tops View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), a closed-end investment company, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter basic earnings per share slipped to $0.09 from last year's $0.49.

Net investment income dropped to $23.49 million from $25.34 million a year ago. Net investment income per share was $0.37, compared to $0.39 a year ago.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's net asset value or NAV was $15.52 per share, compared to $16.02 in the prior year.

Total investment income grew to $53.40 million from $50.55 million a year ago.

On August 1, the Board of Directors declared a distribution of $0.32 per share payable on October 11 to shareholders of record as of September 20.

