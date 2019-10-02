Apollo Investment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AINV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Apollo Investment Corporation (Symbol: AINV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.55, changing hands as low as $15.18 per share. Apollo Investment Corporation shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AINV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AINV's low point in its 52 week range is $12.05 per share, with $17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.37.

