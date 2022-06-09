US Markets
Apollo in talks to provide up to $2 billion in financing for Kohl's sale -source

Chibuike Oguh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Apollo Global Management Inc is in talks to provide up to $2 billion in debt financing for the potential acquisition of department store chain Kohl's Corp by retail store operator Franchise Group, a person familiar with the matter said.

June 9 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N is in talks to provide up to $2 billion in debt financing for the potential acquisition of department store chain Kohl's Corp KSS.N by retail store operator Franchise Group FRG.O, a person familiar with the matter said.

The discussions between Apollo and Franchise are still at an early stage and no agreement has been reached, the source said. An Apollo spokesperson declined to comment. The New York Post was the first to report on the talks.

Franchise Group, operators of retail stores such as The Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, said on Monday it has entered into a three-week exclusive negotiation to acquire Kohl's for $60 per share, which values the company at nearly $8 billion. Kohl's stock traded at $46.32 per share on Thursday, giving it a valuation of about $6 billion.

Franchise Group's bid for Kohl's was chosen ahead of other competing offers for the department store from private-equity firm Sycamore Partners, Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO, and Simon Property Group Inc SPGS.N.

