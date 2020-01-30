Apollo Global's Q4 profit soars on strong asset sales

By Chibuike Oguh

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC APO.N said on Thursday its fourth-quarter distributable earnings rose 83 percent year-on-year, driven by growth in its credit and private equity divisions that offset a decline in its real estate unit.

The buyout firm said its after-tax distributable earnings (DE) – the cash available for paying dividends to shareholders – rose to $454.9 million, resulting in DE per share of $1.10 compared with 60 cents a year earlier. Apollo's DE per share outperformed the average analyst forecast of 73 cents, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

Blackstone Group Inc BX.N, the world's largest private equity firm and one of Apollo's main competitors, reported on Thursday a 27 percent rise in fourth-quarter distributable earnings, which also beat analyst estimates.

The value of Apollo's private equity fund portfolio appreciated by 4 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with a 1.5 percent rise for Blackstone's portfolio over a similar period.

Apollo said its revenue from performance fees rose sharply to $225.6 million compared with $12.4 million a year earlier. The growth was driven mostly by asset sales in its private equity unit, including IT solutions company Presidio and French glass bottle maker Verallia.

With unspent capital reaching $46 billion in the quarter, Apollo said it sees opportunities to make investments in the coming months in infrastructure, U.S. real estate, and financial services.

"With negative rates existing all over the world other than the U.S., and low rates in the U.S., you're seeing tremendous pressure on financial services companies, banks, insurance companies, other types of financial services companies," Apollo co-founder Joshua Harris said during an earnings call with analysts on Thursday.

At the end of December, Apollo's total assets under management rose to $331.1 billion from $322.7 billion three months earlier. Apollo said it will pay out a dividend of 89 cents per share this quarter.

