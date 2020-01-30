Apollo Global's Q4 profit soars on strong asset sales

By Chibuike Oguh Jan 30 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC said on Thursday its fourth-quarter distributable earnings rose 83 percent year-on-year, driven by growth in its credit and private equity divisions that offset a decline in its real estate unit. The buyout firm said its after-tax distributable earnings (DE) – the cash available for paying dividends to shareholders – rose to $454.9 million, resulting in DE per share of $1.10 compared with 60 cents a year earlier. Apollo's DE per share outperformed the average analyst forecast of 73 cents, according to data compiled by Refinitiv. Blackstone Group Inc , the world's largest private equity firm and one of Apollo's main competitors, reported on Thursday a 27 percent rise in fourth-quarter distributable earnings, which also beat analyst estimates. The value of Apollo's private equity fund portfolio appreciated by 4 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with a 1.5 percent rise for Blackstone's portfolio over a similar period. Apollo said its revenue from performance fees rose sharply to $225.6 million compared with $12.4 million a year earlier. At the end of December, Apollo's total assets under management rose to $331.1 billion from $322.7 billion three months earlier. Apollo said it will pay out a dividend of 89 cents per share this quarter. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: APOLLO GLOBAL RESULTS

