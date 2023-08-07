Apollo Global to raise $1 bln from preferred stock offering

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Private equity giant Apollo Global Management APO.N said on Monday that it was looking to raise $1 billion from a convertible preferred stock offering to fund growth at its retirement services business.

Shares in the company fell 3.2% in extended trading. They have surged about 35% this year, through previous close.

Apollo, which is offering 20 million shares of the preferred stock at $50, intends to use the net proceeds from the deal to accelerate growth of its retirement services business.

Last week, Apollo reported a 75% jump in second-quarter adjusted net income, underpinned by strong growth in earnings at its retirement services business and management fees.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers for the offering.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

