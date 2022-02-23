Apollo Global to buy auto-parts maker Tenneco in $7.1 bln deal

Adds details, background

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. auto-parts maker Tenneco Inc TEN.N said on Wednesday it had agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N in a $7.1 billion deal, including debt.

Tenneco shares nearly doubled in value and were trading slightly below the offer price of $20 before the bell.

It is the second multi-billion dollar deal in the auto parts sector in as many days, after Cummins Inc CMI.N offered to buy Meritor Inc MTOR.N for $2.58 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.