Apollo Global to buy auto-parts maker Tenneco in $7.1 bln deal

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. auto-parts maker Tenneco Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc in a $7.1 billion deal, including debt.

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. auto-parts maker Tenneco Inc TEN.N said on Wednesday it had agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N in a $7.1 billion deal, including debt.

Tenneco shares nearly doubled in value and were trading slightly below the offer price of $20 before the bell.

It is the second multi-billion dollar deal in the auto parts sector in as many days, after Cummins Inc CMI.N offered to buy Meritor Inc MTOR.N for $2.58 billion.

