Apollo Global to buy Athene in $11 billion deal

March 8 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said on Monday it had agreed to buy Athene Holding ATH.N in an all-stock deal valuing the company at about $11 billion.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

