US Markets
ATH

Apollo Global to buy Athene in $11 billion deal

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said on Monday it had agreed to buy Athene Holding in an all-stock deal valuing the company at about $11 billion.

March 8 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said on Monday it had agreed to buy Athene Holding ATH.N in an all-stock deal valuing the company at about $11 billion.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATH APO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters