Apollo Global to acquire Univar in $8.1 bln deal - WSJ

March 14 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management APO.N to buy specialty chemical distributor Univar Solutions Inc UNVR.N in a deal valued at $8.1 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Univar rose nearly 14% to $35.40 in premarket trading.

Last year, U.S. hedge fund Engine Capital urged Univar Solutions to consider a sale or other strategic options. In January German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DEended takeover talks with Univar.

Univar and Apollo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

