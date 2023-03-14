Apollo Global to acquire Univar in $8.1 bln deal - WSJ

March 14 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management APO.N to buy chemical firm Univar Solutions Inc UNVR.N in a deal valued at $8.1 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Univar and Apollo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.