Apollo Global to acquire Univar in $8.1 bln deal - WSJ

March 14, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

March 14 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management APO.N to buy chemical firm Univar Solutions Inc UNVR.N in a deal valued at $8.1 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Univar and Apollo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

