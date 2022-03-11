Apollo Global Says Evaluating Cash Offer For Pearson

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO), on Friday said it is in the initial stages of evaluating a possible cash offer for British publishing and education company Pearson Plc (PSO).

Apollo said the offer is by some of its affiliated funds.

Pearson shares are up more than 14% in pre-market at $9.96. It closed Thursday's regular trading at $8.69, down $0.05 or 0.57%.

