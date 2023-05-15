News & Insights

Apollo Global says does not intend to make offer for UK's Wood Group

May 15, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global on Monday said that it does not intend to make a takeover offer for British oilfield services and engineering firm John Wood Group WG.L.

The announcement comes ahead of a May 17 deadline that Wood Group had set for Apollo to make a firm offer.

Last month, Apollo had proposed a final buyout price of 240 pence per share, valuing the company at about 1.66 billion pounds ($2.10 billion), after Wood Group rejected four proposals from the investment firm.

At the time, the group said it would hold talks with the investment firm on the final proposal.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

