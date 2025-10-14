Markets
APO

Apollo Global Reportedly Makes New Bid For Papa John's

October 14, 2025 — 06:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management (APO) has reportedly made a renewed offer to acquire Papa John's International for $64 per share, according to Reuters.

The move follows a joint bid with Irth Capital earlier this year, which valued the pizza chain at just over $60 per share.

The report noted that the situation remains fluid, and no deal is certain. The report comes amid a wave of private equity interest in restaurant brands, following deals involving Subway, Dave's Hot Chicken, and Jersey Mike's.

Papa John's, valued at about $1.6 billion, has seen its stock rise 18% in 2025. Despite a 4% increase in quarterly sales to $529.2 million, profits fell nearly 23% to $9.7 million. The company, founded in 1984, operates nearly 6,000 restaurants across about 50 countries.

Tuesday APO closed at $127.64, up 4.25%, and is currently trading after hours at $125.50, down 1.68% on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.