Apollo Global Q3 earnings rise 6% on direct lending bonanza

By contrast, Blackstone Inc BX.N and KKR & Co Inc KKR.N reported 0.3% and 4% declines, respectively, in their private equity funds during the quarter.

Under generally accepted accounting principles, Apollo reported a $876 million net loss, compared with a net income of $249 million a year ago owing to investment losses and Athene's insurance liabilities.

Apollo made $37 billion worth of investments, raised $34 billion of new capital, and retained $51 billion of unspent capital during the quarter. Its assets under management reached a record $523 billion and it declared a dividend of 39.84 cents per share.

