Apollo Global price target raised to $178 from $165 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz raised the firm’s price target on Apollo Global (APO) to $178 from $165 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said both their earnings and valuation framework leave ample upside flex.
