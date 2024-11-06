Apollo Global price target raised to $170 from $162 at Citi

Citi analyst Christopher Allen raised the firm’s price target on Apollo Global (APO) to $170 from $162 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 beat. The firm says trends in Apollo’s asset management business remained solid overall with strong flows, particularly in credit, and solid capital solutions fees.

